Dain Kennison

Contact Page Map Alternative

Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
  • Save
Contact Page Map Alternative neue haas grotesk css javascript contact serif typography layout animation ux web ui
Download color palette

A lot of agency contact pages have a big map in the heading. We decided to try something a little different. What do you think? http://lavisual.com

Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
Designer/Developer since '96. CCO at La Visual, Inc.

More by Dain Kennison

View profile
    • Like