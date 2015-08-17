Vova Egoshin

Сила Стиля cyrillic lettering

Сила Стиля cyrillic lettering type rypography typo contest skate skateboarding logo style power
Lettering logo for skateboarding contest in St-Petersburg, Russia

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
