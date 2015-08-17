Kevin Schiffer

Fluid Viscose Bubble Animation

graphics motion design interface ui node create after effects animation elastic gum liquid
Long time no see on dribbble. Here's some recent work of an interface concept animation that I did this summer for a study project. Goal was to create some sort of viscose appearance. The animation shows the process of creating a new node element from a 'reservoir', where it can be swiped out of. Comments welcome :)

