Nikole Grad Pool

Sunlight Foundation Icon Set

Nikole Grad Pool
Nikole Grad Pool
  • Save
Sunlight Foundation Icon Set sunlight foundation opengov washington dc transparency mountains icon set illustration
Download color palette

Sunlight launched several new blog series earlier this month, and with it came the need for a refreshed set of icons. Visuals complementing text is always a way to enhance your brand and create stronger messaging — so I took the opportunity and ran with it!

Nikole Grad Pool
Nikole Grad Pool

More by Nikole Grad Pool

View profile
    • Like