Richard de Ruijter

Urbanpixel Logo

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
Hire Me
  • Save
Urbanpixel Logo 3d abstract city minecraft pixel cube skyline urban
Download color palette

Fun quick job i did over the weekend.
Client approached me asking if i could draw a skyline in a square, i took the concept a bit further. Pixels + Skyline makes a crafty little city :D

Hope you like it!

© Copyright Richard de Ruijter & Urbanpixel

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
I help brands convey their message through thoughtful design
Hire Me

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like