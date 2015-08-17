Kara Jurgensen

Nickelette Shannon Photography logomark

Kara Jurgensen
Kara Jurgensen
  • Save
Nickelette Shannon Photography logomark branding logomark logo logo design
Download color palette

basic logo mark for Nickelette Shannon Photography.
www.nickeletteshannon.com

Full branding coming soon...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Kara Jurgensen
Kara Jurgensen

More by Kara Jurgensen

View profile
    • Like