Vimeo Portfolio (API)

animate.css web development web design codepen jquery javascript less css3 html5 video portfolio vimeo
A Vimeo portfolio page that pulls from the simple API. Created by yours truly. Feedback is appreciated.

Live URL: http://www.TorinSimpson.com
Codepen URL: http://codepen.io/simpson77/pen/EjdmxL

Feel free to use the code for yourself. I love to see what people make of it.

Storytelling through design.

