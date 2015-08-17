Rafael Viana

Calendar - holidays and celebrations

Rafael Viana
Rafael Viana
  • Save
Calendar - holidays and celebrations website design clean flat ui widget calendar
Download color palette

This belongs to a website redesign done a few weeks ago. I improved some details, but you can check here the full project if you want

Thanks ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Rafael Viana
Rafael Viana

More by Rafael Viana

View profile
    • Like