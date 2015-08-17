Van Berkemeyer

Castle - Throne

Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
  • Save
Castle - Throne crown heart throne bible book simple abstract clouds shield castle shapes illustration
Download color palette

Some illustration work I finished putting together this morning for a @DSGNHAVN project. 2x.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
Band Merch, Branding, & Packaging Design.

More by Van Berkemeyer

View profile
    • Like