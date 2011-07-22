Kerem Suer

Mobile landing sketch

mobile website splash landing ui wireframe sketch iphone ios design
Trying to crank out a landing page design. You would see this page when you launch fitbit.com from your Safari app on your iPhone.

Posted on Jul 22, 2011
