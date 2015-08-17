Callum Peters

Youth Rebrand WIP

We are looking at simplifying our church youth under one name, despite having three different age groups ranging from 11-18 (hence Amplify 1, 2 and 3). This is work in progress and by no means final.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
