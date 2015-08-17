Adrian Fernandez

Mountain Scenery

Mountain Scenery landscape lookout campfire vector illustrator forest mountain
I begun a small project illustrating landscapes with a calm feeling to it and trying to get a more "realistic" style for myself. There are going to be around 5 pieces in the end. Hope you like it.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
