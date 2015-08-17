Devin Northrup
Degreed Onboarding Animation

This animation was created for a page in Degreed's onboarding flow. It is intended to help illustrate how Degreed can measure and track your learning from any source. You can see it live by visiting Degreed.com and signing up for a free account.

This is an odd debut shot for me, I'm a lackluster illustrator and I haven't done motion for a long time! Hope you enjoy it!

Thanks to @plichfield for the invite!

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
