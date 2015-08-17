Tierra Adentro Magazine collaboration

Illustrations I made for the dossier of Tierra Adentro magazine number 206. A magazine that presents a sample of plastic and contemporary literary work in Mexico, with an emphasis on the work of young artists

If you want to read the article (in Spanish) in which I collaborated, please visit the following link:

http://www.tierraadentro.conaculta.gob.mx/destacados/despues-de-lo-que-viene/?utm_content=buffer3581a&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer