Today my first app is available in the iOS app store! Normally I only design (graphics, ux/ui) at my company Frontwise. But lately I have explored Swift and started developing this baby in Swift. Please check it out: http://dailydish.nl/dailysmoothie/
This animation is for promo and is done in C4D and AfterEffects
And let me know what you think of the app! Many thanks

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
