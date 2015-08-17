Tim Walsh
Shapes #2

Shapes #2 print design pattern geometric shapes
The final pattern will be printed and installed over the next couple weeks in Boston! Details about where and when to see it coming soon!

Rebound of
Patterns
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
