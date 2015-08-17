Dave Zeller

Seductive Cookie

Dave Zeller
Dave Zeller
  • Save
Seductive Cookie life guard gif animation bounce sexy beach baywatch pitch cookie
Download color palette

Pitch + Cookie brand + "Baywatch" movie announcement = this.

Shout out to Daniel Johnson for helping with the luscious "chip" bounces and Kosta for pumping out those appendage animations. Go teamwork!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Dave Zeller
Dave Zeller

More by Dave Zeller

View profile
    • Like