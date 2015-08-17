Laurie Pigeon

Communication Agendas for kids in kindergartens!

Communication Agendas for kids in kindergartens! kindergarten kids communication agenda
Communication agendas for Les Productions Dans La Vraie Vie, a publisher in Quebec specialized in pedagogical material for kids and educators. The previous model needed to be refreshed to today's standards. It was a pleasure to work on both the illustrations on the cover pages and the page layout inside!

