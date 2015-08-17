Judith

Colorfull starts

Judith
Judith
  • Save
Colorfull starts gradients flat animation html css design
Download color palette

Only CSS with animation...The shooting starts are being used in my website...See it on codepen:

http://codepen.io/judag/full/rVgxMK/

Thanks!!! :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Judith
Judith

More by Judith

View profile
    • Like