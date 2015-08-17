Alexander Ramsey

Frey Livestock Logo

Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
Hire Me
  • Save
Frey Livestock Logo illustration minimal flat design icon brand logo
Download color palette

The client liked the options I presented and chose to go with this logo after making some color changes. Overall, I'm happy with the final design.

51c75de71bbbfd5b4f329847283277da
Rebound of
Frey Livestock Logo Concepts
By Alexander Ramsey
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
Creative solutions. Bold results.
Hire Me

More by Alexander Ramsey

View profile
    • Like