Keith Mitchell
Jive

Jive Circle launch!

Keith Mitchell
Jive
Keith Mitchell for Jive
  • Save
Jive Circle launch! user profile profile teammates team directory org chart jive circle jive pink logo purple logo logo
Download color palette

We're super excited to share our newest app, Jive Circle. The team worked tirelessly to create a refreshingly simple, yet powerful employee directory tool. More shots to come detailing several features of the app, animated transitions and handy power user shortcuts.

Early access to Jive Circle begins August 31st.

Jive
Jive

More by Jive

View profile
    • Like