Mariosupa

Sexta Malungada

Mariosupa
Mariosupa
  • Save
Sexta Malungada capoeira typography mask africa
Download color palette

An illustration made for a Capoeira festival.
I used some Capoeira vocabulary to shape the mask.

C72121f62c76d9473190032272c2c0f9
Rebound of
Africana Masks
By MUTI
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Mariosupa
Mariosupa

More by Mariosupa

View profile
    • Like