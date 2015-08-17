Oleg Zodchiy

Stuck in the desert

Oleg Zodchiy
Oleg Zodchiy
  • Save
Stuck in the desert windmill geometric vector pathfinder trip illustration hot mexico desert car flat
Download color palette

My last hope that the windmill is not a mirage

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Oleg Zodchiy
Oleg Zodchiy

More by Oleg Zodchiy

View profile
    • Like