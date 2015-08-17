Andrew Montpetit

Woosah Animation Logo woodcut ink spreadingthewoosah woosah gif logo animation 2d
Here's a logo animation I did for Woosah Outfitters, which houses the work of Erica Lang and has a focus on woodcuts, nature, and spreading the woosah.

Wanna find out how you too can spread that woosah (or what I'm talking about when I say that)? Check out: http://spreadingthewoosah.com

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
