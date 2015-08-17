Join Something

Garrett DeRossett
charity: water is on the lookout for for a few awesome and wonderful people to join our creative department!

– Junior to mid-level brand designer
– UI designer
– Copywriter
– Design intern

If you fit any of those profiles and are ready to start changing the world, either hit me up directly or send a note to creative@charitywater.org

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
