Product Page Stats
Adding "Mobility", "Suspension", "Capacity", and "Versatility" stats and descriptions to all of the new f-stop backpacks. Still in the works but excited to see it live soon.

Added a helpful UX element by adding links to the highest rated packs in each category.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
