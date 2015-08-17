Denys Basnikov

Icons wip

Denys Basnikov
Denys Basnikov
  • Save
Icons wip android ios stock file message smile colour icons outline icons icons
Download color palette

Hello!

Few icons from icon set that I am working on.

Behance | Facebook | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Denys Basnikov
Denys Basnikov

More by Denys Basnikov

View profile
    • Like