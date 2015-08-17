Kyle Adams

Hand Gesture Icons pt.1

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
  • Save
Hand Gesture Icons pt.1 point peace up thumbs gestures icons hands
Download color palette

Here are a few samples of a much larger hand gesture icon set I'm working on. What else would you like to see?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

More by Kyle Adams

View profile
    • Like