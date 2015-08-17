Nick Slater

Sleeping

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
  • Save
Sleeping bedroom character phone bed cat video illustration sleep motion
Download color palette

I have been making some rad stuff with the honorable dudes at @Identity Visuals and @Zac Dixon . Please, go check out their work and stay tuned!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like