KA monogram bracket developer a k monogram critique logo technology
A logomark for a developer named Karin Arikushi. I used her initials and then integrated a programing bracket into the mark. Thinking about making an face to spell out her entire name. We'll see. Thoughts?

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
