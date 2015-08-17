eCommerce UX

One of the UX solutions I've been working on for the fstopgear.com website. The backpacks use a modular system (ICUs) for customizing exactly how much camera gear vs everything else you carry. This proves difficult for the shopping UX because it adds an extra decision that needs to be made before the purchase.

One part of the solution that I have created is an extremely easy tabbed navigation to quickly go from product to product. This helps the user quickly identify which is the right option for them.

Good UX practice to make decisions as easy as possible!

Let me know what you think!