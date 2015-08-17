pixaroma

Halloween Seamless Patterns Set 3

Halloween Seamless Patterns Set 3 skull spider web bome carnivorous plant backdrop background texture repeating tileable seamless halloween pattern
Halloween Seamless Vector Patterns Set 3
A set of seamless vector patterns for Halloween including elements like: spider, carnivorous plant, skull, bone, spider web, witch hat, cat, pumpkin, etc.
Format:
- Vector Ai
- Vector Eps
- Jpg 1024px 72ppi
- Jpg 3000px 300ppi
buy from creative market
http://crtv.mk/c07nR

