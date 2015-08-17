Heena

SQL Server Girl doll design

SQL Server Girl doll design
It's not often you get to design one of Microsoft's cute little collectable characters. This one's based on the Matrix for a discovery campaign I created to encourage developers to engage in the SQL Server training programme. Oh, and here she is posing with some desk friends :-)

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
