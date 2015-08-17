Editorial Illustration

Cherilyn Colbert

liberal arts illustration editorial
An illustration used to promote a lecture at Roanoke College titled, "Tangent Unavoided: Is a 21st Century Liberal Arts Education Worth the Cost?"

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
