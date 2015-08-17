Cherilyn Colbert

Editorial Illustration

arranged marriage illustration editorial
An illustration used to promote a lecture at Roanoke College titled, "Father Knows Best? Arranged Marriage in Contemporary India."

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
