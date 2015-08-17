Ivan Griessel

Geometric Birdy

Ivan Griessel
Ivan Griessel
  • Save
Geometric Birdy flying icon geometric origami shadow logo design ivan griessel hummingbird
Download color palette

One of those little pieces of design that got replaced by a better idea and never saw the light of day. Thought this little guy deserved to be set free into the web.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Ivan Griessel
Ivan Griessel

More by Ivan Griessel

View profile
    • Like