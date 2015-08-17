Bradley Brooks

Kansas tattoo

Gonna get my first tattoo in the next few weeks.

This is an ode to my alma mater, The University of Kansas, and the great state that I grew up in.

I wanted something super simple, but with a little personalization.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
