Scissor Society

Scissor Society badge legs line illustration sex cult secret society lgbt lesbian
Editorial illustration done for VICE's female offshoot, Broadly.

The article makes a cute reference to wishing there was a "secret society" of being LGBT.
https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/learning-to-be-a-lesbian-online

Thank you Broadly, for allowing me to make lewd illustrations for you.

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Harnessing the sun
