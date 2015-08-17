Lindsay Schmidt
Salesforce R+D

Homepage for Online Retailer

Lindsay Schmidt
Salesforce R+D
Lindsay Schmidt for Salesforce R+D
  • Save
Homepage for Online Retailer ui website home homepage online store shopping retail
Download color palette

Designed and built a custom website for an online retail company. The company is fictional for demo purposes, but the site is very real, fully functional, responsive, dynamic, and hand-developed.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Salesforce R+D
Salesforce R+D

More by Salesforce R+D

View profile
    • Like