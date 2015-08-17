Max Di Capua

Consumer Flow

This is the whole flow for Driver Ratings in the Consumer app.

The push notification is timed around 40mins post delivery. We found this gave most users enough time to finish there meal before we asked them to rate. If the Push Notification isn't opened then the rating dialogue opens on next app open.

The full project can be seen here: http://www.maxdc.co/work/doordash/

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
