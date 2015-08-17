Roden Dushi

Neuroleaders

Roden Dushi
Roden Dushi
  • Save
Neuroleaders letter brand branding logo digital mind brain neuroleaders
Download color palette

Neuroleaders logo

Fb7f1bf0db4328b3ca5ebaf2a19a270e
Rebound of
Neuroleaders
By Roden Dushi
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Roden Dushi
Roden Dushi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Roden Dushi

View profile
    • Like