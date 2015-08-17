Stefan Ulrich

Biskitty Cake-Configurator

Biskitty is one of my latest projects i've done by @dieTaikonauten.
Feel free to check out the live website.
High reality renderings, animations, product shots and an innovative user interface await you.
www.biskitty.com

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
