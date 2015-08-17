Tom Johnson
My mic sounds nice

After months of silence we've re-launched our podcast. This little fella was something knocked up to use on the site.
http://wearelighthouse.com/talk/podcast-what-skills-should-a-founder-have/

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
