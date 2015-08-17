Luke Anspach

Gears Logo

Luke Anspach
Luke Anspach
Hire Me
  • Save
Gears Logo abstract link connector connect gears a identity brand logo
Download color palette

Unused logo comp.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Luke Anspach
Luke Anspach
Community Identities & Digital Design
Hire Me

More by Luke Anspach

View profile
    • Like