Perot Museum - Discovery Camp

Perot Museum - Discovery Camp museum science shirt illustration
I produced some graphics for the Discovery Camper's t-shirts this summer. They really turned out great! The staffers and kids really enjoyed a change in tone from previous years. Go science! :)

The Perot Museum

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
