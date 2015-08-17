Cobrain - Every store personalized

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Cobrain personalizes the apparel world for you. It's the first shopping app combining all the largest retailers into one personalized place. Cobrain gets smarter as you use it, and before long it's like having a second brain in your pocket. Discover what you'll love, what's on-sale, and what's trending for people like you!
You can download it in the app store today!
https://appsto.re/us/mQh48.i
Or visit https://cobrain.com