Julie Lungaro
Digital Products

Cobrain - Every store personalized

Julie Lungaro
Digital Products
Julie Lungaro for Digital Products
  • Save
Cobrain - Every store personalized screen ios fashion brand clothing filter card rating browse mobile app shopping
Download color palette

Cobrain personalizes the apparel world for you. It's the first shopping app combining all the largest retailers into one personalized place. Cobrain gets smarter as you use it, and before long it's like having a second brain in your pocket. Discover what you'll love, what's on-sale, and what's trending for people like you!

You can download it in the app store today!
https://appsto.re/us/mQh48.i

Or visit https://cobrain.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Digital Products
Digital Products
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Digital Products

View profile
    • Like