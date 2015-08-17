Prerit

mentor.me

Prerit
Prerit
  • Save
mentor.me simple search web ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble community. I'm Prerit, a 16-year old entrepreneur. Here's a shot of a concept called mentor.me, a website that connects people to mentors & advisers.

Big thanks to @Javin Ladish for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Prerit
Prerit

More by Prerit

View profile
    • Like