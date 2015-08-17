✦✦✦ Micael Butial ✦✦✦

Great Find

layout app mobile colors ui ux website identity branding
GREAT FIND //
Art Direction, Branding, Web Design

GREAT FIND is a hidden treasure trove of unique gifts, beautiful furnishings and timeless decor.

Check out the full prohject on my Bēhance:
www.behance.net/gallery/28745559/-GREAT-FIND

Posted on Aug 17, 2015
