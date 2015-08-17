Mike Sizer

Data Glance screens

Mike Sizer
Mike Sizer
  • Save
Data Glance screens glance data ios watchos
Download color palette

possible future improvement, here both devices' battery level/state are displayed and the data source has been moved to the top for emphasis

feedback re comparison to original would be appreciated

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
Mike Sizer
Mike Sizer

More by Mike Sizer

View profile
    • Like