Agata Majewska
PoraOra

Bat a Tat

Agata Majewska
PoraOra
Agata Majewska for PoraOra
  • Save
Bat a Tat game character illustration
Download color palette

New texture design for a Bat character, Pora Ora game http://www.poraora.com/games.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2015
PoraOra
PoraOra

More by PoraOra

View profile
    • Like